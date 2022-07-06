76 Million-Year-Old Gorgosaurus Skeleton To Be Auctioned In New York On July 28

This Gorgosarurus skeleton is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.

A huge skeleton of a Gorgosaurus is up for auction, according to an announcement made by auction house Sotheby's. The Tyrannosaurus rex relative roamed the world around 76 million years ago.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will be the centerpiece of Sotheby's natural history auction in New York on July 28, according to the company.

Sotheby's also said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that this is the first ever Gorgosarurus skeleton to be offered at an auction which is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.

During the late Cretaceous Period, the Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that existed in what is now the western United States and Canada. It was 10 million years older than the Tyrannosaurus rex, CBS News reported.

According to Sotheby's, the specimen being auctioned was discovered in the Judith River Formation in Havre, Montana, in 2018.

All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the sole specimen available for private ownership, the auction company said.

"In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton," said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture.

The fossil's presale estimate at Sotheby's is $5 million to $8 million, CBS News further reported.