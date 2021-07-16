75 Children Killed, Around 1,000 Detained Since Myanmar Coup: UN Experts

Hundreds have been arbitrarily detained in Myanmar since the coup, UN rights experts said.

Dozens of children have been killed and hundreds arbitrarily detained in Myanmar since a coup more than five months ago, UN rights experts warned Friday.

The UN Child Rights Committee said in a statement that it had received "credible information" indicating that since the February 1 coup, "75 children have been killed, about 1,000 arbitrarily detained and countless more deprived of essential medical care and education".

