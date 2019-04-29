7 People Shot At, 1 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire In Baltimore: Report

Police said the incident took place on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore (Representational)

At least one person lost his life when an unidentified gunman opened fire in a neighbourhood in southwest Baltimore on Sunday evening, police said.

CNN quoted police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy as saying that the incident took place on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland.

The state media noted that in the incident, reported after 5 p.m., around seven people were indiscriminately shot at.

One person was found dead near Perkins Square Baptist Church, while the six others, including men and women, were shifted to the hospital.

However, no additional details of the shootings have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.