7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

There were no initial tsunami warnings after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea.

World | | Updated: June 24, 2019 08:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

The earthquake hit at a depth of 220 km, the USGS said. (Representational)


An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndonesiaIndonesia earthquakeBanda sea

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................