7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near Antarctica, No Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck on Monday in the southern Pacific Ocean, close to the South Sandwich Islands north of Antarctica, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.5, was in a remote area and fairly deep underground.
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory that it did not cause a tsunami threat.
