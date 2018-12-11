7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near Antarctica, No Tsunami Warning

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.5, was in a remote area and fairly deep underground.

World | | Updated: December 11, 2018 08:31 IST
The earthquake struck close to the South Sandwich Islands, north of Antarctica. (Representational)


A magnitude 7.1 quake struck on Monday in the southern Pacific Ocean, close to the South Sandwich Islands north of Antarctica, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory that it did not cause a tsunami threat.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


