7.1 Earthquake Hits Southern California, No Immediate Reports Of Damage

The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded in Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey and a European quake monitor said, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to a magnitude of 6.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

Strong aftershocks have jolted the desert region since a 6.4 quake on Thursday. Only a few injuries were reported in Thursday's quake, but two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes, officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability