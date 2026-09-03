6 Iran Navy Personnel Killed In US Attacks On Tuesday: Report

Iran's Tasnim news agency on Thursday said six members of the Iranian army's naval forces were killed by US attacks during renewed fighting this week.

The six died during a wave of US attacks on Tuesday, the report said, without specifying where they were killed.

"During the criminal attacks carried out by the US terrorist army two nights ago on September 1 on the south of the country, six members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy were martyred," it said.

At least 19 Iranians were killed on Tuesday and Wednesday, official media have said, during extensive US bombardment across Iran.

Seven people were killed in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, and four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard died in Kermanshah province, Iranian media said.

Three paramilitaries were killed on Lavan island in the Gulf and another died in Fars province, they said.

Iranian officials and media also blamed the attacks for the deaths of four people at a wedding party in Hormozgan province.

It wasn't immediately clear if the six naval personnel were among the seven already reported dead in Khuzestan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)