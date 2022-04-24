6 Injured After Car Drives Into Stands At Motor Show In Norway

The police gave no details about the cause of the accident. (Representational)

Six people were injured on Sunday and rushed to hospital after a car taking part in an Oslo motor show drove into the crowd, police said.

"Six taken to hospital for further checks," Oslo police wrote on Twitter, providing no details about the cause of the accident nor the severity of the injuries.

Media reports said the six, including a child, were conscious after the accident, which took place at a motor show in a car park.

Video footage showed a car reversing at high speed, with the driver appearing to lose control as the car swerved into the crowd standing beside the parking lot.

