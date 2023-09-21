59-Year-Old US Man Dies After He Was Stung By A Swarm Of Bees

The fatal bee attack happened in Harlan, Kentucky.

A 59-year-old man died in southeastern Kentucky, United States, this week after he was attacked by a swarm of bees, according to a county coroner. The man was stung while moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch in Harlan County, which is near the Virginia state line and about 160 miles southeast of Lexington.

In a statement, the Harlan County Coroner's Office said that on the evening of September 19, 2023, the Coroner's Office was notified of the tragic death of a 59-year-old male who was stung by a swarm of bees after moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch. Deputy Coroner John W. Jones responded to the scene and pronounced the gentleman dead at 5:50 p.m. in the Harlan ARH Emergency Room. CPR was started by family and continued by Lifeguard Ambulance and the Emergency Department, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

"The immediate family has been notified, but the coroner's office will withhold the name of the dead person until all family members can be reached. The investigation still continues by Deputy Coroner Jones, and our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends," the department said.

According to Fox News, earlier this year, an 83-year-old Arizona man died after authorities say bees swarmed and stung him at his home in Peoria. During that incident in June, first responders received a medical call and found the man in full cardiac arrest after suffering numerous bee stings.