54 Out Of 69 Russian Missiles Shot Down By Ukraine

The earlier estimate of Russian missiles fired was 120. (File)

Ukraine's air defence shot down 54 out of 69 missiles launched by Russia in a new wave of attacks on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian army said.

"According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty four enemy cruise missiles were shot down," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said. Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier in the day that more than 120 missiles had been fired.

