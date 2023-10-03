50-Year-Old Woman, Daughter Murdered In Pakistan's Lahore: Cops

Police officials revealed that the dead bodies were found on the upper portion of home.(Representational)

A woman and her 20-year-old daughter have been murdered with a sharp object at their house in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the factory area. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Shakeela and 20-year-old Alisha. Police and forensic teams reached the spot of the incident immediately, as per ARY News.

Police officials revealed that the dead bodies were found on the upper portion of the home.

The sharp object used to kill the two has been sent for forensics and the dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, a mother killed her daughter in Karachi's Rizvia Society.

The incident is being investigated and a post-mortem of the deceased has been ordered by the local police after the development was reported to them, as per ARY News.

The mother had tried to kill herself after murdering her daughter but survived. She is severely injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a local medical facility.

