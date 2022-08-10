50 Missing As Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greece: Report

The boat sank off the Greek island of Karpathos. (Representational)

Up to 50 people are missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Greek island of Karpathos in the Aegean Sea, a coastguard official told AFP Wednesday.

"According to the statements of 29 rescued people, there were 80 people on the boat, so up to 50 people are missing," he said.

The Greek coastguard is searching for the missing following the shipwreck which happened after the boat left Turkey.

