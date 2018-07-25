50 Killed In Southwest Syria After A Series Of Attacks: State Media

ISIS killed dozens of people in a string of attacks on government-held parts of the southwest.

The death toll in a series of attacks in Sweida province in southwest Syria on Wednesday has climbed to 50, said al-Manar TV, run by Damascus ally Hezbollah.

It cited the head of the Sweida health authority as saying 78 people were wounded.

ISIS terrorists killed dozens of people in a string of attacks on government-held parts of the southwest, including multiple suicide blasts in Sweida city, official sources said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018