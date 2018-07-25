50 Killed In Southwest Syria After A Series Of Attacks: State Media

The death toll in a series of attacks in Sweida province in southwest Syria on Wednesday has climbed to 50, said al-Manar TV, run by Damascus ally Hezbollah.
It cited the head of the Sweida health authority as saying 78 people were wounded.
ISIS terrorists killed dozens of people in a string of attacks on government-held parts of the southwest, including multiple suicide blasts in Sweida city, official sources said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)