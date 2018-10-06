50 Killed, 100 Burnt In Oil Tanker Road Crash In DR Congo, Says Official

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole port at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

World | | Updated: October 06, 2018 19:07 IST
A 100 people have suffered second degree burns: Top offficial Kongo Central region (Representational)

Kinshasa, DR Congo: 

About 50 people died and 100 were burnt on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of DR Congo, the acting governor of the region said.

"We have about 50 dead and a 100 people have suffered second degree burns," said Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region, according to the actualite.cd website.

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole port at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

It took place near the city of Kisantu, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of Kinshasa. The UN's Okapi radio said "the flames spread rapidly engulfing nearby houses."

Overloaded trucks carrying goods as well as oil tankers regularly ply this highway. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

