50 Boeing 737 NG Planes Grounded Over Cracks

Crisis-hit Boeing faced fresh safety concerns on Thursday as the firm admitted cracks were found in at least 50 of its popular 737 NG planes following worldwide inspections.

Boeing had previously reported a problem with the model's "pickle fork" -- a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage -- prompting US regulators to order immediate inspections of aircraft that had seen heavy use.

A company spokesperson on Thursday told AFP that so far around 1,000 planes worldwide had "reached the inspection threshold", with less than five percent -- or upto 50 jets globally -- having "findings" that kept them grounded until repair.

