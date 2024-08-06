5 Points On Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' Veep Pick Who Calls Trump 'Weird'

Born in Nebraska, the 60-year-old Minnesota Governor is a US Army National Guard veteran and has also been a teacher.

A former member of Congress who was elected from a Republican-leaning district, polls have shown that Tim Walz appeals to rural, white voters. He is also known for advancing progressive policies as the Minnesota governor, including paid worker leave and free meals in schools.

Mr Walz has taught geography, coached a school's football team in Minnesota and, in 1999, was also reportedly the faculty adviser for the school's first gay-straight alliance chapter.

Ms Harris' vice-presidential pick enlisted in the US Army National Guard at the age of 17 and served for 24 years. He first ran for office in 2006 and won the gubernatorial elections in 2018 and 2022. He is now the chair of the Democratic Governors Association.