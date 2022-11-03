5 Points On Imran Khan's March During Which He Was Shot

Imran Khan, who was shot in the leg, is said to be out of danger. The gunman is arrested.

Since Friday, the 70-year-old has been at the head of a roadshow - a so-called long march starting in Lahore - staged to demonstrate mass support for early elections.

The long march is Mr Khan's riposte, designed to shore up support and heap pressure on the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After three-and-a-half years in office, Mr Khan was ousted in a spring no-confidence vote as the economy crumbled and he lost the support of all-powerful army leaders.