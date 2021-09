The earthquake hit around 1.52 am (Representational)

A 5-magnitude earthquake jolted Yecheng County of Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 1:52 am Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, at a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 37.79 degrees north latitude and 77.85 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

