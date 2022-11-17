5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shooting At Protesters In Busy Iran Market

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack.. (Representational)

At least five people were killed when "terrorist elements" shot at protesters and security forces in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said Wednesday, citing an unidentified official.

"Armed and terrorist elements" on two motorcycles arrived at a central market in the city of Izeh and opened fire on protesters and security forces there, leaving five dead and at least 10 wounded, state news agency IRNA reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack.

On October 26, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by the Islamic State group on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, according to an official toll.

Iran has been gripped by protests -- described as "riots" by the authorities -- since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, three days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.

Those demonstrations have seen clashes that have killed dozens of people -- mainly protesters, but also members of the security forces -- over the last two months, according to the authorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)