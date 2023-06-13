5 Facts On Judge In Secret Docs Case Who Was Nominated By Trump In 2020

Judge Aileen Cannon was born in Cali, Colombia in 1981 and grew up in Miami, US. In 2007, she graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and later started working as a clerk for an appellate judge in Iowa, according to The Guardian.

In 2013, the 42-year-old judge began practicing as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida. Aileen Cannon has been practicing law for 15 years where she has mostly worked as a federal prosecutor, reported NBC 6 South Florida.

In 2020, Aileen was appointed to the federal bench by then-president Donald Trump. She was randomly selected from four federal judges in South Florida and had just 12 years of experience practicing law.

Last year, Aileen Cannon ruled in favour of Donald Trump during a court review of documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.