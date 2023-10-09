5 Facts About Blogger Who Alleged China Behind Hardeep Nijjar's Killing

Jennifer Zeng, who is based in New York, US, runs a blog "Inconvenient Truths".

Jennifer Zeng, an independent blogger, has put forth an allegation suggesting that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) played a role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Ms Zeng has also alleged that China's “purpose was to frame India creating discord between India and the West.” She also said that it was a part of the CCP's plan to disrupt the world in line with Xi Jinping (President of China)'s military strategy regarding Taiwan.

Who is Jennifer Zeng?

As per her bio on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Zeng is a member of the International Press Association. She is known for sharing first-hand info and unique insights about China and the Chinese Communist Party.

Ms Zeng, who is based in New York, US, runs a blog “Inconvenient Truths”.

Ms Zeng worked as a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council in China.

MS Zeng's blog aims “at offering authentic, fastest, uncensored first-hand information from inside China, as well as unique in-depth analysis and insights about China's current affairs and politics.”

Ms Zeng was also part of the award-winning documentary Free China: the Courage to Believe.

Ms Zeng has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where she referred to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar as an “assassination”.

Exclusive: Today, shocking revelations about the assassination of the #Sikh leader, #HardeepSinghNijjar in #Canada, have emerged from within the #CCP.

It is alleged that the assassination was carried out by CCP agents.

The purpose was to frame #India, creating discord between… pic.twitter.com/aweBigR1bf — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) October 8, 2023

She claimed, "Today shocking revelations about the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada have emerged from within the CCP. It is alleged that the assassination was carried out by CCP agents."