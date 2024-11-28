China's Xi Suspends Top military Official Miao Hua Over Corruption Allegations

A top Chinese military official has been removed from office and is suspected of "serious violations of discipline", Beijing said Thursday, the latest senior apparatchik to fall in a sweeping crackdown on graft in the country's armed forces.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party "has decided to suspend Miao Hua from duty pending investigation", Wu Qian, a spokesman for Beijing's defence ministry, told a press briefing.

Wu did not provide further details about the charges against Miao, an admiral and member of Beijing's powerful Central Military Commission (CMC).

But "serious violations of discipline" are commonly used by officials in China as a euphemism for corruption.

Miao headed the CMC's Political Work Department, the top military body's most important office.

Beijing has deepened a crackdown on alleged graft in the armed forces over the past year, with President Xi Jinping this month ordering the military to stamp out corruption and strengthen its "war-preparedness".

The intensity of the anti-graft drive in the military has been partially driven by fears that it may affect China's ability to wage a future war, Bloomberg reported citing US officials this year.

At the same briefing, Wu denied reports that Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation for corruption.

"The reports in question are pure fabrications," Wu said.

"The rumour-mongers are ill-intentioned. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction with such slanderous behaviour," he added.

A former navy commander, Dong was appointed defence minister in December following the surprise removal of predecessor Li Shangfu just seven months into the job.

Li was later expelled from the Communist Party for offences including suspected bribery, state media said. He has not been seen in public since.

His predecessor, Wei Fenghe, was also kicked out of the party and passed on to prosecutors over alleged corruption.

The country's secretive Rocket Force -- which oversees China's vast arsenal of strategic missiles, both conventional and nuclear -- has come under particularly intense scrutiny.

In July, a top Chinese official in the Rocket Force, Sun Jinming, was kicked out of the party and placed under investigation for corruption.

At least two other high-ranking officers connected to the Rocket Force, a relatively new unit of the Chinese military, have also been removed for graft.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)