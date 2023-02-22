5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, No Causalities

However, there were no reports of any damage from the Earthquake yet. (Representational)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal today afternoon.

The Nepal Earthquake Monitoring Centre said the quake struck at 1.45 pm and it was recorded in the Bajura district, 450 km west of Kathmandu.

However, there were no reports of any damage from the Earthquake yet, said officials.

Earlier, on January 24, one person was killed when Bajura was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)