40% Of Tourists Confess To This Gross Habit When They Cannot Find Toilet

From avoiding public restrooms to looking for alternatives or just holding it in, a new study has shed light on tourists' behaviour when they are on the move. The study by QS Supplies, a bathroom supply retailer, reveals the extent to which visitors go when confronted with unfamiliar or unpleasant restroom alternatives. One out of every 12 individuals has peed on themselves while travelling, the poll revealed.

While some respondents expressed anxiety about using foreign toilets, particularly while travelling, GenZ has strong ideas about how individuals handle their bowel movements.

About 40 per cent of 1,000 travellers polled from the US and the UK on their opinions on bathroom use have urinated in a bottle when they were unable to locate a bathroom, and a shortage of materials while travelling has caused 37 per cent to forgo wiping.

Around 35 per cent of respondents said they would prefer to keep it in rather than use an unfamiliar toilet. More than one in five travellers reported holding it in for more than two hours before eventually locating a clean public restroom to use.

The study reveals that travellers are willing to hold in their poo for up to 83 minutes on average. About 44 per cent of respondents admitted that, when on vacation, they neglected to wash their hands after using the loo.

Lack of soap and toilet paper, as well as unpleasant odours, were major concerns for people avoiding public restrooms.

The study further revealed that Americans (33 per cent) were more likely than British (24 per cent) to believe that they should be compensated for sitting next to someone who farts, with 29 per cent of tourists wanting compensation.

The majority of GenZ travellers (23 per cent) agree with the 19 per cent of travellers who believe that passengers with foul-smelling farts should be kicked off a flight.

A different study by QS Supplies found that one in three Zoomers is afraid to use the loo at work. One out of every 12 workers has never had a bowel movement at work, the study revealed.