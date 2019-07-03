40 Killed, 70 Injured In Strike On Libya Migrant Centre: Officials

Official says 120 migrants were detained in the hangar, which was directly hit by the strike. (File)

Nearly 40 migrants were killed and more than 70 wounded in an air strike on their detention centre in a suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli, an emergency services spokesman told AFP.

"This is a preliminary assessment and the toll could rise," said spokesman Osama Ali.

He said 120 migrants were detained in the hangar, which was directly hit by the strike.

