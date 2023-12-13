4-Year-Old Boy In US Shoots Himself With Gun Lying Under Bed, Parents Charged

The handgun involved was kept on the floor in a bedroom of the home.

In response to a shooting incident earlier this year that injured a 4-year-old boy in Westmoreland County, the district attorney has filed charges against the boy's parents, Laura Steele and Michael Lynn. Both face charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. This development comes after a thorough investigation into the incident.

"This was a tragic and unacceptable shooting that ultimately could have and should have been prevented," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement. "There is one simple solution to prevent these types of incidents from happening, and it is to store your firearms in a safe and secure location."

Ronnie Lynn, a 4-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital on July 6 after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun at his house on Gaudio Drive in Rostraver Township. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said the boy is still receiving constant medical care.

Rostraver Police have been diligently investigating over the last several months, with the assistance of the District Attorney's Office. After several interviews, detectives determined the handgun involved was kept on the floor in a bedroom of the home, unsecured and loaded. Police confirmed both Steele and Lynn were home at the time of the shooting and heard a 'pop' from the bedroom and found the child bleeding on the floor with the handgun beside the child.

District Attorney Ziccarelli said, "This little boy will likely have to live with this painful reminder for the rest of his life. While we know we cannot prevent every crime, we have to find a way to protect our most vulnerable. My office is partnering with the nonprofit, Ray of Hope, to invite anyone from the community to receive a free gun lock as a way to ensure our firearms are secure."