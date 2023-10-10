4 'Prisoners' Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza, Says Hamas: Report

Nearly 1,500 people have died so far in Israel-Hamas war (File)

Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed four "prisoners" held by Hamas, said Hamas group on Monday.

"The occupation's bombing last night and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four of the enemy's prisoners," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on its website.

AFP could not verify the claim, which comes after dozens of people were taken hostage by the Hamas group in attacks across southern Israel on Saturday.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the deaths of "prisoners" when contacted by AFP.

More than 800 people have been killed in Israel, officials said. Israel has retaliated with repeated strikes on Gaza, where at least 687 have been killed according to health officials in the Palestinian territory.

