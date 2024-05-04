4 Babies Found Dead In US Woman's Freezer, No Charges Filed

The medical examiner could not determine the cause of death. (Representative pic)

No charges are being filed against a woman after the bodies of four babies were found in her Boston apartment freezer in 2022, a US district attorney announced this week. According to NBC News, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the investigation into the circumstances of the grim discovery in November 2022, "one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered". But he also added that he doesn't believe a case against the woman, 69-year-old Alexis Aldamir, can be brought to trial due to several factors.

"This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered," Mr Hayden said in a statement, as per the outlet.

"We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir's apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so," he added.

According to NBC, the babies were found in a freezer in an apartment in South Boston after a man called police and said his wife found them while she was cleaning out the apartment of the man's sister. The babies, two male and two female, were frozen solid in shoe boxes wrapped in foil, investigators said. They added that the DNA tests showed the four babies were all siblings.

The medical examiner could not determine the cause of death or whether the babies were born alive. They also reported that there was no scientific method to determine how long the babies - who were described as full-term - had been frozen.

Additional DNA testing identified the likely father of the babies as a man who died in 2011. Investigators also determined the woman had five children with the babies' father, one of whom was put up for adoption. The only birth record found was for the birth of one child, Mr Hayden said.

The mother is in a health-care facility and when investigators questioned her she "appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to," the district attorney continued.

