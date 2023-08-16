4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Tajikistan

The depth of earthquake was registered at 95 km. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Tajikistan on Wednesday according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2:56 am (IST), at the latitude of 37.72 and longitude of 72.12

The depth of earthquake was registered at 95 km, as per NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 02:56:11 IST, Lat: 37.32 & Long: 72.12, Depth: 95 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS said on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude stuck Tajikistan.

The depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km.

