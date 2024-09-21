37 Killed In Israeli Air Strike On Beirut, Says Lebanon

Rubble was being removed from site before the strike, Lebanon's health ministry said. (Representational)

The death count from an Israeli air strike targeting Hezbollah military commanders in Beirut's southern suburbs has risen to 37 dead, Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday.

"The number of dead has risen to 37 people," a ministry statement said, adding that rubble was still being removed from the site of Friday afternoon's strike.

