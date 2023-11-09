32-Year-Old Woman In US Shot And Killed While Using ATM

Both suspects have now been held without bail.

A 32-year-old woman in the United States was shot and killed while using an ATM in Chicago, allegedly by a pair linked to a string of other armed robberies. According to CBS News, the woman, identified as Jonnie Angel Klein, was at a Chase bank ATM when she was shot dead on Saturday. She was gunned down in the brazen attack while she was withdrawing money, cops said.

Two suspects, 22-year-old Tamara Jailynn Johnson and 23-year-old Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson, were arrested following an investigation by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, the outlet reported. They each have been charged with first-degree murder, Worth police said. On Wednesday, during a court hearing, prosecutors also said that the suspects were connected to robberies around the area.

"Multiple firearms were recovered, one of which is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide," the police chief said, as per the New York Post.

The 32-year-old woman was simply taking out money at an ATM to pay her bills when she was shot and killed, her family told CBS News. Ms Klein worked several jobs to make ends meet and provide for her two children. She was also a caregiver for her ailing mother, who has been battling cancer.

"It's been hard on her mother, brother, daughter son. So, it's just devastating to see that," the family said, adding, "She's always been the light of our family, taking care of her mother, brother and kids. She's always been that person".

Prosecutors said that the suspects were driving a red or orange coloured Lexus when they drove next to Ms Klein, who was taking money out of the ATM drive-through. A CCTV showed one suspect approaching Ms Klein's car through the driver's side window where there was a struggle. The woman was shot in the chest and later found unresponsive a couple of blocks away in her car, cops said.

The police then launched an investigation and the next day arrested the two suspects. They found several guns while making the arrest - one of which was used in the shooting that killed Klein. Both suspects have now been held without bail. Their next court date is scheduled for November 28.