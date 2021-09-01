32 Passengers Killed As Bus Falls Off Cliff In Peru

There had been 63 passengers on the bus

Thirty-two passengers died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff in Peru early Tuesday, officials said, in the country's third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 37 miles (60 kilometers) east of the capital Lima.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead," said police commander Cesar Cervantes.

A six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said.

There had been 63 passengers on the bus.

A search and rescue effort was underway for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department added on Twitter.

Cervantes said "recklessness" contributed to Tuesday's accident, adding that the bus had been traveling "at high speed."

It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 650 feet (200 meters) deep, according to survivor accounts.

On Sunday, 22 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon river in Peru. An undetermined number remains missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country's southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in the Andean country due to factors including speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

