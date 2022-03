Ukraine War: Hundreds had initially been feared trapped after the attack on the Mariupol theatre.

Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday some 300 people could have died in last week's Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)