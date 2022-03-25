Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Biden To Visit Polish Town Near Ukraine Border Today

Ukraine War: The civilian death count in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion has crossed 1,000.

US President Joe Biden will visit a Polish town near the border with Ukraine today, seeking to show Western resolve against Russia's invasion.

"NATO has never, never been more united than it is today," Biden said on Thursday after a NATO summit in Brussels. He also said NATO will "respond" if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says there is a "real" threat that Moscow will use chemical weapons in his country, accusing Russia of having already used phosphorus bombs against civilians in an overnight attack on a Ukrainian village that killed at least four people, including two children.

Russia has also accused NATO member Poland, which neighbours Ukraine, of embarking on a "dangerous escalation" in tensions between Moscow and the West after Warsaw expelled 45 Russian diplomats for alleged espionage.

The United Nations human rights office said on Thursday that at least 1,035 people have been killed and 1,650 wounded in one month of war in Ukraine.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Mar 25, 2022 07:16 (IST) Russia more of a burden to China after Ukraine invasion, saus US Pentagon official

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.



"I do think that there's a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.



In February, China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

Mar 25, 2022 07:15 (IST) Ukraine Russia War: US Official Says Russia Will Be Militarily, Economically, Politically Weak

Russia will emerge from the conflict in Ukraine weaker and more isolated, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.



"I think with a high degree of certainty that Russia will emerge from Ukraine weaker than it went into the conflict. Militarily weaker, economically weaker, politically and geopolitically weaker, and more isolated," said Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.