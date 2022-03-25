War In Ukraine: 10 Latest Developments

US President Joe Biden says that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has failed to divide the West with his war on Ukraine. "NATO has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine," he said after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Alliance head Jens Stoltenberg says NATO is stepping up chemical and nuclear defences for its forces in eastern Europe in the face of fears over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges NATO members to provide Kyiv with offensive weapons, including tanks and fighter jets, one month into Russia's invasion.

Joe Biden will visit a town in Poland that is near the border with Ukraine on Friday, the White House says, as he seeks to show Western resolve against Russia's invasion.

The Group of Seven most industrialised nations says it will do everything in its power to hold Putin and his supporters personally responsible for the Ukraine invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky says there is a "real" threat that Moscow will use chemical weapons in Ukraine, accusing Russia of having already used phosphorus bombs against civilians in the country.

The G7 and the European Union pledge to block transactions involving the Russian central bank's gold reserves to hamper any bid by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions.

The UN General Assembly demands an "immediate" stop to Russia's war in Ukraine, in a non-binding resolution. In a vote at UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries vote in favour, 38 abstain and five vote against the measure.

Russia accuses NATO member Poland, which neighbours Ukraine, of embarking on a "dangerous escalation" in tensions between Moscow and the West after Warsaw expelled 45 Russian diplomats for alleged espionage.