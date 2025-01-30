Hamas To Release 3 Israelis, 5 Thais Today In Exchange For 110 Palestinians

A Palestinian prisoners advocacy group said Israeli authorities would release 110 prisoners, including 30 minors, on Thursday as part of an exchange under a Gaza ceasefire deal agreed with Hamas.

"Tomorrow, 110 Palestinian prisoners are to be released," the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement, referring to the third exchange of hostages and prisoners under the truce, which began on January 19.

The group said the prisoners were expected to arrive in the "Radana area of Ramallah at around noon".

Publishing the list of the prisoners, the group said 30 were under the age of 18, 32 had been sentenced to life imprisonment, and 48 others were serving jail terms of varying lengths.

The group also said that 20 of the prisoners set to be released would be sent into exile.

In the previous two swaps, seven Israeli hostages were freed by militants in exchange for 290 prisoners -- almost all Palestinians, with the exception of one Jordanian.

On Thursday, three Israeli hostages are to be freed, along with five Thai nationals.

The three Israeli hostages are Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moses. The identities of the five Thais are still unknown.

A fourth swap planned for Saturday will see three Israeli men released, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

