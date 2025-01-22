3 Injured In Tel Aviv Stabbing Attack, Attacker Killed

Three people were wounded in a stabbing attack on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, including one seriously, and the attacker was killed, Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom said.

The police, who said the attacker was "neutralised", did not comment on the nature of the attack. An AFP journalist saw the dead body of a man on the street.

