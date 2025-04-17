3 Dead After Cable Car Crashes To The Ground In Italy's Naples

A cable car crashed to the ground near the southern Italian city of Naples on Thursday, killing at least three people, local authorities told AFP.

A local official said there were three or four dead and people missing after the cable broke on the machine linking the town of Castellammare di Stabia to Mount Faito, a distance of three kilometres (1.8 miles).

