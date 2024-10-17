Advertisement

3 Dead, 4 Injured After Bridge Collapse In US' Mississippi

The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins, reports Xinhua, quoting local media outlet WLBT.

The police department said more information would be shared if available. (Representation)
Houston:

At least three people died and four others were injured after a bridge collapsed in the southern US state of Mississippi, authorities said, calling it "a worksite accident."

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge over the Strong River on Highway 149, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) south of Jackson, had been closed to traffic since September 18 as part of a bridge replacement project, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The department said it "would share more information with the public as it becomes available."

