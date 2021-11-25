3 Americans Found Guilty In Black Man's Murder In US

US black man's murder: The three men were found guilty after a month-long trial. (File)

Three white men were found guilty of murder on Wednesday for shooting dead a Black man in the southern US state of Georgia after chasing him in their pickup trucks.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who took part in the chase, were all found guilty of murder after a high-profile month-long trial.

A jury in Brunswick, Georgia, deliberated for less than 12 hours before convicting the men on multiple counts of murder and other charges.

A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

