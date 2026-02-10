Video: US Plane Lands On Busy Road In Georgia, Crashes Into Several Cars

A small plane crashed into multiple vehicles on a busy road in Georgia, US, during an emergency landing on Monday. According to the police, the pilot was forced to land the single-engine training flight on a busy street in Georgia's Gainesville, as the aircraft did not have enough power to make it back to the airport

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, showing the plane landing on the busy road and then crashing into several vehicles. Police said several people received minor injuries in the accident.

Police said that after landing, the aircraft's right wing clipped a vehicle, and the plane's fuel tank came loose and "went into the rear of the SUV and into the vehicle."

The road was closed following the plane crash, and residents were advised to expect extended traffic delays.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was on its way to Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton from Gainesville's Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport when the incident occurred.

"Shortly after departure, the pilot experienced problems with the engine and elected to turn back towards Gainesville to land there," the NTSB said.

"The airplane didn't have enough power to make it to the airport, so the pilot made a forced landing on a roadway, where the plane struck three vehicles."

The pilot of the Hawker Beechcraft BE-36 made an emergency landing due to engine issues, which were reported around 12:10 pm (local time), according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). FAA officials said the agency will investigate the incident.