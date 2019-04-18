28 Killed After Tourist Bus Crashes On Island In Portugal

The regional protection service did not confirm the toll when questioned by AFP. (Representational)

At least 28 people were killed when a tourist bus crashed on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, local mayor Filipe Sousa told local media.

The regional protection service did not confirm the toll when questioned by AFP.

Images from the scene showed the wreckage of the bus which appears to have come off the road and rolled over. Around 50 people are believed to have been on board.

