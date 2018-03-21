26 Killed, 18 Wounded After Blast In Afghanistan Capital Kabul

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy interior ministry spokesman, told news agency Reuters that the bomber blew himself up near the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine, a target of previous terrorist attacks.
The latest explosion to hit Kabul underlined the threat to the city from terror attacks despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in January that killed around 100 people.
Comments
Nawruz, or Navroz, an ancient Persian celebration of the start of spring, is widely celebrated in Afghanistan but has also faced opposition from some fundamentalist Muslims, who say it is un-Islamic.
© Thomson Reuters 2018