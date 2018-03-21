26 Killed, 18 Wounded After Blast In Afghanistan Capital Kabul Kabul blast: Nasrat Rahimi, deputy interior ministry spokesman confirmed the casualties and said the explosion happened near the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dozens of people have died in a suicide blast in Kabul when people were celebrating Nowruz



Nasrat Rahimi, deputy interior ministry spokesman, told news agency Reuters that the bomber blew himself up near the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine, a target of previous terrorist attacks.



The latest explosion to hit Kabul underlined the threat to the city from terror attacks despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in January that killed around 100 people.



Wednesday's blast, the latest in a series to have hit Shi'ite targets in Kabul, came as people were walking away from the shrine, near the Kabul's main university.



Nawruz, or Navroz, an ancient Persian celebration of the start of spring, is widely celebrated in Afghanistan but has also faced opposition from some fundamentalist Muslims, who say it is un-Islamic.

