25-Year-Old British Flight Attendant Arrested In Dubai For Sharing Image Of A Drone Strike

A British flight attendant has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates for sharing a photo of damage near Dubai International Airport (DXB) caused by a drone strike. According to Middle East Eye, the 25-year-old cabin crew member was detained after posting a photo showing damage near Dubai International Airport in a private WhatsApp group, where he asked colleagues if it was safe to walk through the airport. Authorities later searched his phone and charged him under the country's stringent cybercrime laws.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a fine exceeding $54,000 (AED 200,000), followed by deportation.

The incident is part of a wider wave of arrests since the outbreak of the Israeli-US conflict with Iran on February 28. Rights groups and media reports suggest that dozens of British nationals, including tourists, expatriates, and aviation workers, have been detained for filming or sharing visuals linked to missile and drone strikes.

Advocacy group Detained in Dubai, which provides legal assistance in the country, has indicated that several individuals have been charged under laws that criminalise content considered capable of disturbing public security, with estimates suggesting as many as 70 British nationals may have been affected.

Experts caution that even seemingly innocuous posts about safety concerns in the UAE can carry serious legal risks.

In another instance, a 60-year-old British tourist was detained after recording footage of a strike, despite reportedly deleting the video when approached by authorities, BBC reported. The tourist was detained under a law in the United Arab Emirates that prohibits publishing or sharing material that could disturb public security, according to Detained in Dubai.

"There are countless images, videos, and news reports circulating online about the conflict. People understandably assume that if something is already widely shared or published by media outlets, it must be acceptable to comment on or repost it. In the UAE, that assumption can be extremely dangerous," Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, said in a statement.

The British Embassy and the Indian Embassy have issued urgent advisories to their nationals to refrain from capturing or sharing sensitive security imagery.

The developments come as the UAE continues to position Dubai as a global hub for tourism, business, and digital creators. With expatriates forming the majority of the population, critics argue that such actions risk disproportionately affecting the very communities that support the country's economy and global image.