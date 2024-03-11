25-Year-Old Adult Film Star Emily Willis Remains Critical After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Emily was in rehab for eight days.

Adult film star Emily Willis was hospitalised early last month and is now in a coma. Her condition remains critical. Her family has warned fans to prepare for the worst, according to a TMZ report.

She is currently on a ventilator to help with her breathing, according to her father, Michael Willis. The 25-year-old suffered a heart attack while she was in rehabilitation. It was initially believed that an apparent overdose caused Emily's cardiac arrest, but her father has subsequently revealed that her toxicology testing was negative.

He added that her appetite had reduced before she entered rehab and she weighed "only 80 pounds when she checked herself in". Emily was in rehab for eight days. The father added that his daughter was determined to address her substance abuse problem and wanted to get healthy.

Her younger brother Michael started a GoFundMe page in a desperate attempt to pay for his sister's medical bills. They have raised $47,162 out of a $600,000 target. He wrote, "Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles."

"She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams," he added.

In the update section of the page, the family said, "Once again, thank you so much for all the kind words and donations. It warms the hearts of her loved ones to know how beloved she is by those who know her. Any kind of support is appreciated, and nothing is expected or taken for granted. Your support gives us strength to endure and remain steadfast for Emily."

"We want to express our gratitude to those who have donated, and please know that your generosity will greatly aid in Emily's ongoing recovery process," he wrote to clear "misinformation" that was being spread on social media.