21-Year-Old Arrested By Police In Swiss Capital After 'Bomb Threat'

Authorities later used equipment from their explosives unit to disarm the objects. They said they took the two objects away to be studied, to determine if they were actually dangerous.
"This will take some time," Berne's cantonal police said in a statement.
The 21-year-old man, who was arrested, was taken into custody for further questioning.
The area around the Heiliggeistkirche, or Church of the Holy Ghost, was temporarily closed for security reasons and transport re-routed, police said, later adding that all areas had been reopened.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.