21 Miners Trapped After Coal Mine Accident In China: Report

Rescue work is underway, the newspaper report said. (Representational)

Eight miners have been rescued and 21 remain trapped in a coal mine that flooded in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, state-backed newspaper China Daily reported on Sunday citing local authorities.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when 29 miners were working at the mine in Hutubi county, in the Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, the report said.

Rescue work is underway, the newspaper said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)