21 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Equador

Twenty-one people died and 40 were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ecuador over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The bus left the road between the central towns of Guaranda and Ambato on Sunday, when the initial death count was given as 12.

By Monday morning, the ECU911 emergency service said the figure had "unfortunately risen to 21." No cause was given.

Traffic accidents are among the leading causes of death in Ecuador -- with one person killed every four hours.

Official figures show that between January and May 2025 alone, there were 4,756 traffic accidents with 565 fatalities in the South American nation.

There were around 2,300 traffic-related fatalities last year, with over a third attributed to driver inexperience or recklessness.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)