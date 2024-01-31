List Of World's Most And Least Corrupt Countries Released, India Ranks...

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index ranked 180 countries and territories (Representational)

A list of the world's most corrupt countries was released on Tuesday and showed that most of the nations have made little to no progress in tackling public sector corruption.

According to the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, the CPI global average remained unchanged at 43 for the twelfth year in a row with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

The CPI ranked 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

World's Least Corrupt Countries

Denmark, with a score of 90, topped the index for the sixth consecutive year due to its "well-functioning justice systems", the report said.

Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) were ranked second and third, respectively.

Norway with a score of 84, Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78) were the other least corrupted countries in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

World's Most Corrupt Countries

Somalia with a score of 11, Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16) took the bottom spots in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

"They are all affected by protracted crises, mostly armed conflicts," the report said.

The bottom of the index also included North Korea with a score of 172.

India Ranks 93 In Global Corruption Index 2023

India, with a score of 39, ranked 93 on the corruption perceptions index for 2023 as its overall score remained largely unchanged, the Transparency International report said.

India's overall score was 40 in 2022 and ranked 85.

Pakistan, with a score of 29, and Sri Lanka (34) grappled with their respective debt burdens and ensuing political instability, the report said.

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index was based on perceptions of public sector corruption and used data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting companies, think tanks and others.