20-Year-Old From UK Solves 6,931 Cubes in 24 Hours, Creates World Record

Mr Scholey with his official record certificate.

George Scholey, a 20-year-old man from the United Kingdom has created the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved in 24 hours with an incredible 6,931, reported Guinness World Records.

As per GWR, Mr Scholey streamed his attempt live from a hotel room in London. He confined himself to that room from 8am on November 9 to 8am on November 10. He live streamed his performance so devoted Rubik's cube enthusiasts could follow his progress.

He broke the record of 5,800, which was set by Eric Limeback of Canada in 2013. Mr Limeback's average time was 14.89 seconds.

In the first hour alone, Mr Scholey finished 327 rotating puzzles. He had already solved more than 3,500 cubes by the eighth hour of the activity.

Talking to GWR, Mr Scholey said, "The hardest part of the record was hitting the 12 hours mark. I felt pretty drained and everyone else was so excited. They were celebrating, saying 'you're on mark to break the record. But then I was like: it's only 12 hours."

The website further mentions that with four hours left on the clock, the 20-year-old from UK sped past 5,849 solves despite technical difficulties of the laptop, mental obstacles and exhaustion. He continued and solved an additional 1000 cubes until the timer ran out.

He was dejected as he could not complete 7,000 cubes. He told GWR, "Toward the end of the night I saw I was getting closer to 7,000, and I'm a bit annoyed I didn't get that result. But that's fine. I also took breaks, and it's an attempt over 24 hours."

Interestingly, the 20-year-old completed the record on November 10, which is observed as Guinness World Records Day and was presented with his official record certificate by Editor-In-Chief Craig Glenday.